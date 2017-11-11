PM Modi says GST recommendations will benefit people, strengthen tax structure



The recommendations made by the GST Council today will further benefit our citizens and add strength to the GST. These recommendations are in spirit of the continuous feedback we are getting from various stakeholders on GST.

Jan Bhagidari is at the core of our working. All our decisions are people-inspired, people-friendly and people-centric. We are working tirelessly for India’s economic integration through GST.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that recommendations made by the GST Council will benefit citizens and add strength to the tax structure. In a major revamp of the GST tax structure, the GST Council on Friday removed 178 items from the highest 28 percent category while cutting the tax on all restaurants outside starred-hotels to 5 percent but withdrawing input credit facility for them. Industry welcomed the changes saying these would boost consumer demand. Only 50 products, including luxury and sin items, white goods, cement and paints, automobiles, aeroplane and yacht parts have been retained in the top 28 percent slab.