 PM Modi says acts of young bravehearts inspire other children too
Congratulating all the award winners, Modi also appreciated those who recorded their instances of bravery and helped draw attention to them

Updated: 24 Jan 2018 08:31 PM
image: twitter/ @narendramodi

New Delhi: Acts of bravery are discussed extensively and highlighted by the media and therefore inspire other children too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday while presenting the National Bravery Awards to 18 children, three of them posthumously.



Interacting with the awardees, he said their deeds of bravery inspire other children and often engender a sense of self-confidence among other children.

Noting that most of the awardees are from rural and humble backgrounds, he said that perhaps their daily struggles had helped instill resilience in them to deal courageously with adverse situations.

Congratulating all the award winners, their parents, and schoolteachers, Modi also appreciated those who recorded their instances of bravery and helped draw attention to them.

He said that after such recognition, future expectations from the awardees become higher than usual and wished them well in their future endeavors.

