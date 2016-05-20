PM Modi releases theme song to commemorate two years of government

The song touched upon various initiatives taken by Narendra Modi government. The song had mention of girl education, poverty alleviation, business opportunities, farmer insurance, infrastructure development and employment to youth through skill development.
The song also mentioned PM Modi’s ambitious scheme of opening bank accounts of the poor.
PM Narendra Modi released the song on Twitter.
PM Narendra Modi had sworn in on May 19, 2014 and had assumed office on May 20.
First Published: 20 May 2016 11:42 AM