 PM Modi releases theme song to commemorate two years of government
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • PM Modi releases theme song to commemorate two years of government

PM Modi releases theme song to commemorate two years of government

By: || Updated: 20 May 2016 12:49 PM
PM Modi releases theme song to commemorate two years of government
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a theme song, highlighting the achievements of the government. The song titled ‘Mera Desh Badal Raha Hai, Agey Badh Raha Hai’ is released to commemorate completion of two years of government.

The song touched upon various initiatives taken by Narendra Modi government. The song had mention of girl education, poverty alleviation, business opportunities, farmer insurance, infrastructure development and employment to youth through skill development.

The song also mentioned PM Modi’s ambitious scheme of opening bank accounts of the poor.

PM Narendra Modi released the song on Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi had sworn in on May 19, 2014 and had assumed office on May 20.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BJP's Thawar Chand Gehlot, Ajay Pratap Singh and Kailash Soni file nomination for RS polls

trending now

INDIA
'Only patch-up will do good for us and our ...
PHOTOS
IN PICS: This Is How Sridevi's Prayer Meet Was ...
INDIA
Two arrested with fake documents at Delhi airport