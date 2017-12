New Delhi/Noida: In his speech post inauguration of Delhi’s Metro’s Magenta Line, PM Narendra Modi lauded UP CM Yogi Adityanath for defying superstition and visiting Noida.There is a superstition that any chief minister visiting Noida does not return to power. Keeping the ‘Noida jinx’ aside, the chief minister landed in Noida on December 23 to review arrangements for PM’s visit. He was also by Modi’s side today for the launch of 12-km stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line. They took a ride between the Botanical Garden and the Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations here.“I am very happy. Due to his dress, few people find it fashionable to believe that CM Yogi Adityanath is not 'modern enough' but it is Yogi Adityanath Ji who has done what CMs of UP never did- he came to Noida. Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable,” Modi said.Modi lashed out at previous chief ministers for often giving Noida a miss. “No CM deserves to take up his post if superstition makes him avoid places in his stat.”Narrating such instances during his tenure as Gujarat CM, Modi said, “When I became CM, people told me of a few places where no CMs went because they were inauspicious. I was clear I would go to all those places in my first year itself.”Three chief ministers - N.D. Tiwari in 1989, Mayawati in 1997 and Kalyan Singh in 1999 - had lost elections within months of visiting Noida. Mayawati had visited Noida again in 2011. She lost the Assembly elections the next year.Akhilesh Yadav also avoided going to Noida ever since he took over in March 2012, inaugurating projects either from Lucknow or Delhi through video link.