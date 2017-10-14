PM Modi-Nitish set to share stage at Bihar University today

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar on Saturday for Bihar University’s anniversary celebration at 10:40 am. PM is set to share a stage with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.The security has been beefed up ahead of Prime Minister’s visit, where SPG was present at the spot when the stage was being set.The Bihar politics has stirred ahead of PM Modi’s visit. As per sources, invitations weren’t sent to BJP leader Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha. Also, RJD sources claimed that Former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, who also happens to be an alumni of Bihar University, received his invitation very late.Even Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Union mInister Ram Vilas Paswan and Upendra Khushwaha will also be seen along with Nitish and Modi.Speaking on the same, JDU leader Sanjay Singh said, “As per my information all three Shatrughan, Yashwant Sinha and Lalu have been sent invitations”.PM is set to fly to Science College on his chopper. The event in University will get over at 12:15 pm, from where he would lay foundation stone of several projects.Considering the recent allegations against RJD Chief Lalu over various scams, both PM Modi and Nitish are likely to take a jibe at Lalu.