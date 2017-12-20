Let Congress credibility question not distract you, Modi tells BJP



Glimpses of BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament library building, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EN43lNQVAp

— BJP (@BJP4India) December 20, 2017

Modi addressed the BJP Parliamentary group here in which he dedicated the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election victories to the people of the two states.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters that Modi urged the BJP MPs to focus their energies on strengthening the party at grassroots level across the country for the next general election.In his message to the party's booth level workers, he asked them not to get "distracted by what the opposition is saying about credibility and the low-level comments they are making" against the BJP, Ananth Kumar said."We are now ruling 19 states," Modi told the meeting and referred to Indira Gandhi's time when the Congress was in power in 18 states.