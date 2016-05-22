PM Modi leaving on two-day visit to Iran today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving on a two-day visit to Iran today.Prime Minister Modi's visit will mainly focus on connectivity and infrastructure, energy partnership with Tehran and boosting bilateral trade.It will help in promoting regular consultations on peace and stability, particularly in the region and extended neighbourhood.During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani on Monday.Developing connectivity, infrastructure and encouraging people to people contacts will be the other priorities of Prime Minister's visit to the Gulf nation.Talks will be held on security and peace issues between the Indian Prime Minister and Iranian President during their meeting.India, Iran and Afghanistan will sign an agreement on developing Chabahar port on May 23.The port will be a game changer for regional connectivity, especially for Afghanistan, which can find an assured and reliable alternative access to India via sea.The route will also significantly enhance prospects for India's connectivity with Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond through synergies with other initiatives touching the region such as North-South transport corridor.Prime Minister Modi's first tour to Iran will feature discussions on terrorism in the region as well as on India's desire to secure energy assets for a fast growing economy