PM Modi greets Advani on birthday

He said Advani is a political stalwart, a leader who has distinguished himself through hard work and dedication towards the nation.
"We BJP karyakartas (workers) are fortunate to always receive the guidance of Advani ji. His efforts have contributed richly to the building of BJP," he said.
Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017
Advani Ji is a political stalwart, a leader who has distinguished himself through hardwork and dedication towards our nation.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017
Advani is part of the BJP Margdarshak Mandal.
First Published: 08 Nov 2017 02:17 PM