'Keep sharing thoughts on vital issues': PM Modi to outgoing Rajya Sabha members

New Delhi: Bidding farewell to the 40 retiring MP of Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi today lauded their “significant contribution” to the Parliament and said the rest of the members have gained from their experience and insight.“All those who are retiring from the house (Rajya Sabha) today have their own significance and each of them tried their best to contribute to the glorious future of this country. I wish you success in future,” Modi said in the Upper House.Modi said it is unfortunate that they will not be a part of Parliament when the “long due decision” on the Triple Talaq is taken.The prime minister invited the retiring members to share their views on important issues in the future. “Parliament, my own office is always open for you all. Please feel free to share your thoughts on vital issues.”Nominated members, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actress Rekha and industrialist Anu Agha are among the 40 Parliamentarians departing from The Upper House. Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also gave a farewell speech after PM Modi.In these seats, the BJP-led NDA will nominate dignitaries of its choice.After making a significant gain of 11 additional seats in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections, a calculation of tallies show that the BJP's strength in the 245-member House will reportedly go from the existing 58 to 69 and that of the Congress will fall from 54 to 50 when the new MPs take oath this week.