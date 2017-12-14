PM Modi facing crisis of credibility, says Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at a massive rally of Congress workers here, Gandhi said people no longer believe in what he (Modi) says."Today three years after he came to power, prime minister Modi is facing a crisis of credibility. People listen to his speeches, but no longer believe in what he says.""The reason for this is his actions and the performance of his government in the last three years," he said.Gandhi said the prime minister had committed to the youth of the country that he will get two crore jobs every year for them. He had also laid out a vision of Make-in India, Start-up India and Connect India.The prime minister had also challenged China's dominance in manufacturing, Gandhi said. "However, today the truth was out. We asked the government some time back how many jobs have been created under the Make-in-India, Startup India and connect India programmes," he said.While China creates 50,000 jobs in 24 hours, a minister replied in Parliament that 450 jobs were created in India in 24 hours, the Congress leader said.Just like the Kerala government had lost the faith of people, the government of India under Narendra Modi had also lost the faith of the people, he said."Three years ago the PM came to power on a lot of hope. The people had so many expectations, they believed in his words and they believed in what he said," Gandhi said.He was addressing Congress workers at the formal valedictory function of the one-month long 'Padayorukkam' rally led by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.Gandhi, who arrived here after a hectic electioneering in Gujarat, said his party had fought an "extremely aggressive election" in that state.