PMO overturns I&B'S order on 'fake news', directs withdrawal of press release

New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office has advised the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to reverse its decision and directed that the press release regarding fake news be withdrawn saying the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India.According to PMO, complaints about "fake news" will be referred to the Press Council of India if the case involves the print media, and the News Broadcasters Association if it is the electronic media.Smriti Irani-led I&B Ministry on Monday had said the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news, as it came out with stringent measures to contain the menace.The notification said 'if a news media agency is found to be generating "fake news", its accreditation will be suspended for six months for the first violation, a year for the second violation, and permanently in case of a third violation.'Upset with the late-evening notification on Monday, media associations had called an emergency meeting on Tuesday at 4pm to formulate a joint strategy to counter this move that they say is aimed at increasing the ministry's control over the media.Journalists have called the guidelines as an attack on the freedom of press.The Congress had questioned whether it was aimed at preventing journalists from reporting news uncomfortable to the establishment.Sources say the I&B Ministry did not consult the Prime Minister before forming the guidelines.