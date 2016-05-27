PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal CM

"Congratulations to @MamataOfficial ji & her team on taking oath. Looking forward to working closely with the WB Govt for the state's growth," Modi tweeted.
His tweet came shortly after 61-year Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the second consecutive time, heading a 42-member ministry.
She was administered oath of office and secrecy by state Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi at the sprawling Red Road.
Trinamool Congress secured a major victory in the recent Assembly polls, bagging 211 out of the 294 seats, higher than last time's score of 184.
First Published: 27 May 2016 11:40 AM