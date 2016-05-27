PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal CM

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the second time and said he looked forward to working closely with her government for the state's growth."Congratulations to @MamataOfficial ji & her team on taking oath. Looking forward to working closely with the WB Govt for the state's growth," Modi tweeted.His tweet came shortly after 61-year Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the second consecutive time, heading a 42-member ministry.She was administered oath of office and secrecy by state Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi at the sprawling Red Road.Trinamool Congress secured a major victory in the recent Assembly polls, bagging 211 out of the 294 seats, higher than last time's score of 184.