 PM Modi congratulates Maharashtra CM Fadnavis for 'impressive performance' in Gram Panchayat polls
By: || Updated: 10 Oct 2017 12:30 PM
MUMBAI: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and party leaders in the state for ‘the impressive performance in Gram Panchayat polls.’

Out of 3,489 gram panchayats, results in 2,974 were declared. BJP nominees were elected in 1,457 panchayat samitis as sarpanch, Congress secured 301, Shiv Sena 222 while NCP 194.

In a series of tweets, Modi said it is a wonderful victory of @BJP4Maharashtra in rural areas shows the unwavering support of the farmers, youth & poor for BJP's development agenda.









BJP’s strength was tested in the elections in the rural belts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, North and West Maharashtra.

The BJP had earlier emerged the single largest party in the municipal council elections.

