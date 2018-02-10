PM Modi conferred 'Grand Collar of the State of Palestine'

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was today conferred the 'Grand Collar of the State of Palestine', the highest Palestinian honour for foreign dignitaries, recognising his contributions to promoting relations between India and Palestine.President Mahmoud Abbas bestowed the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine on Modi after the conclusion of their bilateral meeting here.Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to make an official visit to Palestine.The Grand Collar is Highest order given to foreign dignitaries - Kings, Heads of State/Government and persons of similar rank.During their joint press statement after their bilateral meeting, Abbas said the interaction was a good opportunity to express to prime minister Modi "how much respect and how high of a standing you personally have through your wise and creative and brave leadership and in establishing peace andstability foundations in our region and the world.