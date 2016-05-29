PM Modi, Amit Shah have 'one soul', says Javadekar

Minister of State for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar has heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, saying the chemistry between the duo is so strong that it seems they are one soul kept in two bodies."There is a great chemistry between Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi. Both leaders have a clear vision. They have information about almost every subject," Javadekar said in an exclusive interview to ETV News head Jagdeesh Chandra."Seeing the strategies of both Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi, it seems as if they are one soul kept in two bodies," he added.The strong bond that Prime Minister Modi shares with his trusted lieutenant Shah has been evident from the days when the former was Gujarat's chief minister and the latter was his home minister.Even when the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, Prime Minister Modi made Shah the national president of the BJP.As Prime Minister Modi-led government completed two years in office at the Centre, Shah talked about its achievements, stressing that the BJP has provided such an effective government to the people that even the Opposition could not make allegations of corruption."This is a government, which takes decisions and forms concrete policies. After a long time, it was the BJP which was able to give this kind of government to the people," Shah said."After two years, even our opponents could not make any allegations of corruption against us," he added." Modi government gave hope to the country after the policy paralysis and discouraged bureaucracy which the UPA left the country with," he further said.