The Budget Session of the parliament resumed on Monday and is set to end on February 9

Updated: 29 Jan 2018 11:02 AM
PM Modi addresses media ahead of Budget Session; urges parties to pass Triple Talaq bill

PM Modi briefs media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament/ ANI IMAGE

New Delhi: In a customary speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday briefed media just ahead of the Budget Session of parliament; and urged all parties to cooperate and help pass the Triple Talaq bill.

While speaking to the media from outside the parliament, PM said “I request all political parties to make Triple Talaq Bill pass in this Budget session of the Parliament”.

He further spoke about the well being of rural India. “We should make use of our system of parliamentary committees and discuss aspects of the Budget. We should think about the well-being of rural India, farmers, Dalits, tribal communities and labourers” he said.

PM further said, “This Budget Session is important. The world is optimistic about India. Agencies like World Bank & IMF have been giving an optimistic opinion of the country”.

The Budget Session of the parliament resumed on Monday and is set to end on February 9. The Budget will be presented by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Feb 1.

Here's full speech:

