PM in Oman: Modi to visit Shiva temple and Sultaan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat today

Muscat: Monday is the last day for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four nation tour of Jordan, Philistine, Oman and UAE and he would spend the day in Oman’s port capital. PM is scheduled to visit Shiv temple and Sultaan Qaboos Grand Mosque.The Shiva mandir in Muscat is also known as Motishwar Mandir. Shri Shiva Temple is situated in Muscat near Sultan’s Palace about 35kms from Seeb Airport. This temple was constructed by Merchant community from Gujarat settled in Muscat centuries back. The Shiva Temple was originally constructed 109 years back.PM Modi is set to hold a meeting with a group of CEOs from Oman. Ahead of his trip, Modi addressed Oman as close water bound nation, with which India shares cordial relations. He had said, “I would meet Oman’s CEOs and would discuss with them about strengthening of financial relations with India”.Last night, Modi addressed 25 thousand Indians in Oman. In his speech PM listed out the achievements of his government and said that his government is working with triple the speed of previous governments and that the country is changing.He also hit out at the Congress for its style of "misgovernance". "The country cannot progress in the 21st Century with a style of misgovernance. The long list of scams (in previous regime) had harmed India's image. We have worked hard to bring out the country from that phase of misgovernance," he said.