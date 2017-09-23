 PM hails Sushma Swaraj for her UN General Assembly speech
Swaraj in her speech asked Pakistani leaders to introspect as to why India is recognised as a global IT superpower while the neighbour is infamous as the "pre-eminent export factory for terror".

By: || Updated: 23 Sep 2017 11:04 PM
The prime minister said Swaraj was insightful in identifying global challenges and strongly reiterated India's commitment to create a better planet.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her speech at the UN General Assembly saying she delivered a strong message on the dangers of terrorism.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "A strong message was given by Sushma Swaraj ji on the dangers of terrorism and why we have to unite and fight this menace."

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "A strong message was given by Sushma Swaraj ji on the dangers of terrorism and why we have to unite and fight this menace."

The prime minister said Swaraj was insightful in identifying global challenges and strongly reiterated India's commitment to create a better planet.

"Incredible speech by EAM (external affairs minister) Sushma Swaraj at the UN! She has made India extremely proud at the world stage," he said.

During her speech, Swaraj also slammed Pakistan for creating terror groups like LeT, JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen and the Haqqani Network.

In her address to the 72nd UN General Assembly session, Swaraj spoke on issues like terrorism, climate change, maritime and cyber security, UN Security Council reforms, poverty and unemployment.

