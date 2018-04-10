PM flags off 3 rail projects in Bihar

The prime minister was here to attend an event to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagrah with an aim to spread the message of Swachh Bharat.



He laid the foundation stone of a project for doubling of Muzzafarpur-Sagauli (100.6 km) and Sagauli-Valmikinagar sections (109.7 km), flagged off the first run of the Champaran Humsafar Express between Katihar and Old Delhi and the first 1200 hp freight electric locomotive assembled at the Madhepura factory. He also dedicated the first phase of the factory to the nation.



Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in February 2018, the two sections -- Muzzafarpur-Sagauli and Sagauli-Valmikinagar -- are being built at an estimated cost of Rs 2,401 crore and will cover districts of Muzaffarnagar, East Champaran and West Champaran.







The Champaran Humsafar Express will facilitate faster, safer and comfortable journey experience to common man of North Bihar. The train will run bi-weekly. Tuesdays and Fridays -- covering a distance of 1,383 km, according to an official statement.



The loco factory in Madhepura, a joint venture between Indian Railways and French manufacturing firm Alstom, has a capacity to manufacture 110 loco per annum. The railways has set a target of manufacturing 800 locos (five assembled and 795 manufactured) over a period of 11 years.

Motihari (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off a train between Katihar and Old Delhi, dedicated to the nation a loco factory in Madhepura and laid the foundation of a track-doubling project in Bihar.