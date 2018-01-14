There is no suspicion over death of Justice Loya, stop harassing us, pleads son

New Delhi: Justice BH Loya’s son Anuj on Sunday said that he had no suspicion regarding the death of his father and pleaded to the media, lawyers, NGOs and others "not to harass" them in the matter.Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, an emotional Anuj, in a carefully worded statement, said his family is pained with the chain of events in past few days.Although, he admitted that when his father died, the family had doubts earlier since they were in “emotional turmoil.”“I don't have any suspicion and it's clear. There was suspicion earlier during the emotional turmoil period but not now. We are still trying to come in terms with his death,” the 21-year-old said.When asked whether he sought an independent probe into Loya's death on December 1, 2014, Anuj said he doesn’t have the authority to decide on it.Anuj’s lawyer said the boy’s 85-year-old in Latur was also being harassed putting the family in “panic”."There is no controversy. No need of politicising the issue. This is a tragic event. We do not want to be victims of politicisation of the issue. Let it remain the way it is, non - controversial," said Ameet Naik, Lawyer.Justice Loya, at the time (2014), was hearing the case related to the alleged fake encounter killing of gangster Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kausar Bi and associate Tulsi Prajapati in 2005.Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.A total of 23 accused, including police personnel, are facing trial for their involvement in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausarbi and their associate Tulsidas Prajapati in Gujarat in November 2005.The case was later transferred to the CBI and the trial was shifted to Mumbai.A Public Interest Litigation seeking a probe into the judge's death was also filed before the Bombay High Court on January 8 by the Bombay Lawyers' Association.The issue of Loya’s mysterious death sprung up on January 12 when four judges addressed a press conference alleging the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place. The remarks assume significance as the Supreme Court took up for consideration the issue of alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya a day before (Thursday).(With additional information from Agencies)