Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Kerala CM

CPI-M politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan was on Wednesday sworn in as the 22nd Chief Minister of Kerala at the Central Stadium ground here.Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam also administered oaths of office to 18 cabinet ministers -- 11 from the CPI-M, four from CPI, and one each from the Congress-S, Janata Dal (S) and the Nationalist Congress Party.Departing from tradition, this was the second time that the swearing in ceremony was held outside the Raj Bhavan complex -- the official residence of the Kerala Governor.The CPI-M -led Left Democratic Front swept the May 16 assembly polls, winning 91 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly and showing the door to Oommen Chandy's Congress-led government that was in power since 2011.