Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Kerala CM

Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam also administered oaths of office to 18 cabinet ministers -- 11 from the CPI-M, four from CPI, and one each from the Congress-S, Janata Dal (S) and the Nationalist Congress Party.
Departing from tradition, this was the second time that the swearing in ceremony was held outside the Raj Bhavan complex -- the official residence of the Kerala Governor.
The CPI-M -led Left Democratic Front swept the May 16 assembly polls, winning 91 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly and showing the door to Oommen Chandy's Congress-led government that was in power since 2011.
First Published: 25 May 2016 11:19 AM