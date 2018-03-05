Phulpur: Know why UP CM Yogi Adityanath 'thanked' Muslims

Allahabad (Phulpur) [India] Mar. 05 (ABP Live): During his Phulpur rally here, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appreciated that the timings of Namaz were changed during Holi.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman said on Sunday, "The festival of Holi has to be respected by everyone as it falls once in a year" and added that Namaz is offered many times.Yogi made the statement while addressing a public rally ahead of Phulpur Assembly by-poll which is scheduled for March 11.In the past, there were incidents of riots breaking out with the Holi revellers throwing colour on those going to offer Namaz. It appears that the government had taken the step especially keeping in mind the sensitivity in the mixed population areas.It may be recalled that before the Holi, Yogi had advised the officials to talk to the Imams of mosques to see if the timings of Friday afternoon prayers can be shifted, if possible, to avoid possibility of any conflict.CM had directed senior police and administrative officials to hold dialogue with community leaders to resolve any differences through amicable solution and make sure that there was no untoward incident during Holi.