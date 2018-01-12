Photo’s of ‘Ice Boy’ goes viral as he walked 4.5 km to school in -9 degrees

We all have heard stories of people walking at lengths to go to school but a viral video on social media showed a real-life example of that.Image: WeiboIn the viral photograph, a schoolboy with icy hair can be seen.As per reports, the image which was able to melt hearts, was shared on Chinese social media site Weibo after the 8-year-old boy's principal shared photos of him on the site.Image: weiboIt was -9°C in the morning and it was the first day of the final exam. The temperature had dropped in the last half an hourIt is said that the student is Wang Fuman, lives 4.5km from school and usually takes about 1.5 hours to walk to school.