Petrol, diesel get cheaper by Rs 2 per litre: Narendra Modi government cuts excise duty on fuel

In some relief to the common people the government on Tuesday evening announced to cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre.From midnight, the new rates will be effective. The fuel price cut has come as some relief to common man.