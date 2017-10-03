Petrol, diesel get cheaper by Rs 2 per litre: Narendra Modi government cuts excise duty on fuel

From midnight, the new rates will be effective. The fuel price cut has come as some relief to common man.
Govt reduces basic excise duty rate by rs2 per litre on petrol & diesel (both branded&unbranded) wef 4.10.17
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 3, 2017
This decision has also been taken by the Government of India in order to protect the interest of common man.
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 3, 2017
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 03 Oct 2017 08:00 PM