Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore after BJP leader's Facebook post

The incident, which the police claimed was perpetrated by two drunk men, assumed political significance as it came after a BJP leader indicated that statues of the rationalist leader could be the next to be pulled down after a statute of Communist icon Lenin was razed by suspected BJP workers in Tripura.A senior district police officer said that two people, identified as Muthuraman and Francis, damaged the bust at Tirupattur in an inebriated state.The duo have been arrested, the police said, adding that while Muthuraman was suspected to be a BJP worker, Francis is believed to be a CPI activist.Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leader H Raja said in a Facebook post in Tamil said, "Who is Lenin and what is the connection between Lenin and India? What connection India has with Communists? Today Lenin's statue removed in Tripura, tomorrow it will be the statue of EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu."The post was subsequently deleted. It drew condemnation from several political parties in the state. Political parties including DMK, MDMK and the Left lashed out at Raja, a BJP National Secretary, with DMK Working President M K Stalin leading the charge seeking his detention under the 'Goondas Act'.Rationalist Ramasamy or Periyar -- as he is respectfully called in Tamil Nadu -- is considered as a tall leader of the Dravidian movement. He founded the self-respect movement in the state.BJP's Raja was referring to the pulling down of a statue of communist icon Lenin by some persons using an excavator machine at Belonia in South Tripura district, days after the BJP defeated CPI (M) in the closely fought assembly polls.The CPI(M) has held BJP workers responsible for pulling down the statue of Lenin. BJP's state unit distanced itself from the issue, saying it was his personal view.Reacting to this, Congress said BJP leadership's "anti-poor and anti-Dalit mindset" has been exposed."BJP leadership’s deeply ingrained anti poor,anti dalit,anti women mindset exposed once again. BJP National Secy, H.Raja abuses Periyar & calls for destroying Periyar’s statue. BJP leaders vandalise Periyar’s statue in Vellore. Abhorrent & unacceptable!," Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala tweeted.