Kulbhushan family meet: People send slippers to Pak embassy as #JutaBhejoPakistan trends on Twitter

They didn’t even return his wife's pair of shoes alleging that it carried a metallic substance, a claim rejected by India.
The behaviour meted out to the women who crossed thousands of miles only get a glimpse of their loved one, hasn't gone down well with Indians.
BJP's spokesperson Tajinder Bagga on Friday tweeted a screenshot of an online order urging his followers to send slippers to Pakistan's Embassy in New Delhi as a mark of protest.
He also asked people to share their order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan. Trolling Pakistan hilariously, some of the Twitter users said they will send slippers to the country High Commissioner and that too on Cash on Delivery (CoD).
Pakistan wants our slippers, Let's Give them Slippers. I have ordered Slippers & sent to Pakistan High Commission. I request everyone to Order 1 Pair Slipper for Pakistan. After ordering Slippers tweet your order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/VzhKvDLq82
— Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 29, 2017
FROM MY SIDE ALSO BHAI JI#JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/SvU6vNP0Vb
— Kuldeep Chauhan KD (@chauhankd94) December 29, 2017
I sent chapal via Amazon....lol... thanks @amazon @amazonIN @amazon @KlasraRauf pic.twitter.com/ItNWybxRU0
— Raghu (@raghumag) December 29, 2017
As Per Pakistan Requirement of Juta (Slippers) , i here by Sending a Pair of Slippers Ordered for Pakistan High Commission
एक तो जुता उपर से COD
@TajinderBagga भाइ साब माफ कर देना आदत से मजबुर हु। ????????????????#JutaBhejoPakistan . pic.twitter.com/qUfFXtarf5
— Anupam Kher।। (@Anupam_khe) December 29, 2017
As Per Pakistan`s Requirement of Juta (Slippers) , i here by Sending a Pair of Slippers via @amazon Ordered for Pakistan High Commission #JutaBhejoPakistan . pic.twitter.com/8CEsEe1joQ
— Bharat Sanghvi ☕चायवाला☕ (@rajamaka) December 29, 2017
A small contribution from me.....
But there is question in my mind...
Do they deserve to get beaten by Bata slipper ? ????#JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/popB2Yyht5
— Rajkumar Jaisawal (@rajkumar_j0099) December 29, 2017
My contribution to #ChappalChorPakistan
Sar Pe Padte Hi Chaand Sitare Nazar aa jaayenge ????⭐️#JutaBhejoPakistan#ShameOnPakistan pic.twitter.com/Mit1q0Ii9N
— Archie (@archu243) December 29, 2017
More slippers for Pakistan. Let them enjoy eating our slippers. #JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/KK6e3Xu6Vd
— अनिल जैन (@IaNiLjAiN) December 29, 2017
My Order for Pakistan Hi commission#JutaBhejoPakistan #JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/xhKj2LhjmA
— प्रवीण गुलाटी ???????? (@prasgulati) December 29, 2017
Hawaai Chappal Done Sir with COD option #JutaBhejoPakistan @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/AuzciBQYja
— Vaibhav Malik (@cavaibhavmalik) December 29, 2017
My contribution.. pic.twitter.com/jBKQky5QHV
— GARIMA SINGH (@trueindiangari) December 29, 2017
The chappals that I’m sending u will always remind u not 2mess with my Country & its people.
This is 4 humiliating a MOTHER & A WIFE! Your country & your media mocked, & stripped them of their dignity???? You’ll never find solace in heaven! #JutaBhejoPakistan
CC: @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/W7p11O0eq3
— गिरीsh ਵਰಮಾ (@14_varma) December 29, 2017
#JutaBhejoPakistan here's 1 from me also. pic.twitter.com/oKEtNPQHvP
— Vinod (@wanhere) December 29, 2017
