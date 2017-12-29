 Kulbhushan family meet: People send slippers to Pak embassy as #JutaBhejoPakistan trends on Twitter
BJP's spokesperson Tajinder Bagga on Friday tweeted a screenshot of an online order urging his followers to send slippers to Pakistan's Embassy in New Delhi as a mark of protest.

By: || Updated: 29 Dec 2017 08:00 PM
BJP's spokesperson Tajinder Bagga on Friday tweeted a screenshot of an online order urging his followers to send slippers to the High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi as a mark of protest.

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's shabby treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav's family in Islamabad has left people in India disgruntled. Pakistani authorities have compelled Jadhav’s mother and wife to remove mangalsutra, bindi before meeting the former Indian naval officer.

They didn’t even return his wife's pair of shoes alleging that it carried a metallic substance, a claim rejected by India.

The behaviour meted out to the women who crossed thousands of miles only get a glimpse of their loved one, hasn't gone down well with Indians.

BJP's spokesperson Tajinder Bagga on Friday tweeted a screenshot of an online order urging his followers to send slippers to Pakistan's Embassy in New Delhi as a mark of protest.

He also asked people to share their order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan. Trolling Pakistan hilariously, some of the Twitter users said they will send slippers to the country High Commissioner and that too on Cash on Delivery (CoD).





































