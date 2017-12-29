Kulbhushan family meet: People send slippers to Pak embassy as #JutaBhejoPakistan trends on Twitter



Pakistan wants our slippers, Let's Give them Slippers. I have ordered Slippers & sent to Pakistan High Commission. I request everyone to Order 1 Pair Slipper for Pakistan. After ordering Slippers tweet your order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan pic.twitter.com/VzhKvDLq82

— Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 29, 2017



एक तो जुता उपर से COD

The chappals that I’m sending u will always remind u not 2mess with my Country & its people.

This is 4 humiliating a MOTHER & A WIFE! Your country & your media mocked, & stripped them of their dignity???? You’ll never find solace in heaven! #JutaBhejoPakistan

mangalsutraThey didn’t even return his wife's pair of shoes alleging that it carried a metallic substance, a claim rejected by India.The behaviour meted out to the women who crossed thousands of miles only get a glimpse of their loved one, hasn't gone down well with Indians.BJP's spokesperson Tajinder Bagga on Friday tweeted a screenshot of an online order urging his followers to send slippers to Pakistan's Embassy in New Delhi as a mark of protest.He also asked people to share their order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan. Trolling Pakistan hilariously, some of the Twitter users said they will send slippers to the country High Commissioner and that too on Cash on Delivery (CoD).