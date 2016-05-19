People rejecting Congress overwhelmingly: AAP

Panaji: The election results on Thursday have shown that people are "rejecting Congress overwhelmingly" in India, AAP spokesperson Ashutosh said on Thursday.



"One thing is clear. People are rejecting the Congress overwhelmingly in India. In Kerala they have been replaced by the Left. In Bengal they were claiming they will win, but Mamata Banerjee has come back with huge majority. One thing is for sure that the Congress cannot fight, or give even a semblance of fight to the BJP and its communal agenda," he said at a press conference here.



Reacting to AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh's comments about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the senior leader said: "I know DS very closely, I was a journalist I have interacted with him. These are not new things. We are quite used to him making such funny comments and making himself irrelevant to the Congress party."



The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday had referred to the AAP's Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal as "nautankibaaz".