PayTM providing insurance for Bhansali’s Padmaavat?

: A viral photograph is circulation of social media site Reddit where it is claimed that insurance is being provided for watching the movie.The post claims that PayTM, an Indian e-payments and e-commerce brand, is providing an insurance of rupees Rs. 249 when you book a ticket of Padmaavat through the application.Many have commented on the post by saying this could Photoshopped and another user said I think they offer that for every movie.Here it is to be noted that in many areas, reports of Karni Sena allegedly destroying property have sprung up.The flick, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a 13th century Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, particularly the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.Featuring Deepika as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the film was given a U/A certificate from CBFC.