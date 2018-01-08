 This Mumbai teacher scores 100 percentile in CAT for fourth time
This Mumbai teacher scores 100 percentile in CAT for fourth time

A 41-year-old Mumbai teacher stands out in the list of 100 percentile scorers in the Common Admission Test (CAT) as he doesn't plan to enroll into a B school but understand the exam pattern.

Updated: 08 Jan 2018 08:34 PM
Patrick DSouza has appeared for CAT 14 times bagging the perfect score in four attempts. His score in all the attempts has been above 99 percentile. Photo: YouTube

MUMBAI: A 41-year-old Mumbai teacher stands out in the list of 100 percentile scorers in the Common Admission Test (CAT) as he doesn't plan to enroll into a B school but understand the exam pattern.

Patrick DSouza has appeared for CAT 14 times bagging the perfect score in four attempts. His score in all the attempts has been above 99 percentile.

DSouza, who provides coaching to CAT aspirants told PTI, "I appear for the exam so I can understand the test pattern each year and also remain reassured that my own concepts are clear and knowledge upto date".

A 1997 batch passout from NIT Allahabad, DSouza appeared for CAT in 2000 but could not secure admission in any of the IIMs.

He, however, completed his MBA and worked in the corporate world for four years before realising that teaching was his true calling.

The results of the common admission test (CAT) for which over 199,000 candidates had appeared were declared today. The exam is held for admission in top business schools, including the prestigious IIMs.

Similar to last year, 20 candidates have scored 100 percentile in CAT this year, however, the profile of these candidates were different this year as compared to CAT 2016.

