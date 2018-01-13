Patidar leader Hardik Patel booked for 'political' speech

: An FIR was lodged against Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel for allegedly delivering a "political" speech at an educational and farmers' welfare event at a village in this district over two months ago, the police said today.IMAGE REPRESENTATIONAL: PTI/ FILEThe complaint, filed by Jamnagar (rural) Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) R K Patel, says that although permission was granted for organising an educational and farmers' welfare event at Dhutarpar village, it turned out to be a "political" programme with Hardik delivering the speech.The case was registered at the Jamnagar 'A' division police station yesterday.ALSO READ:According to the complaint, Hardik and his associate Ankit had violated the conditions laid down while granting permission for the event.Dhadia had sought permission from the SDM to hold a public gathering at Dhutarpar village on November 4 last year."While permission was granted for an educational and farmers' welfare programme at Dhutarpar village in the Jamnagar taluka, it turned out to be a political event with Hardik delivering a political speech," the SDM said in the complaint.