 Patiala House Court becomes first to have permanent national flag
  Patiala House Court becomes first to have permanent national flag

Patiala House Court becomes first to have permanent national flag

The construction of the flag was carried out by the Central Public Works Department of the Government of India

Updated: 23 Jan 2018 09:12 PM
Patiala House Court becomes first to have permanent national flag

IMAGE REPRESENTATIONAL: AFP/ FILE

New Delhi: The Patiala House District Courts Complex will fly the national flag permanently from Tuesday.

The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) said that the 50-feet high tricolour, the first in a trial court across the country, will be unfurled by the Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal tomorrow.

IMAGE REPRESENTATIONAL: AFP/ FILE IMAGE REPRESENTATIONAL: AFP/ FILE

"The flag was installed by the Patiala House Courts at the request of the bar and the construction was carried out by the Central Public Works Department of the Government of India," NDBA Secretary Neeraj said.

The flag hoisting ceremony is also scheduled to be attended by Delhi High Court's Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal.

First Published:
