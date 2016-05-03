Pathankot airbase security was not robust: Parliamentary panel

A parliamentary panel has said security at the Pathankot airbase in Punjab was not robust and pointed out shortcomings there ahead of the January 2 terror attack.The security cover at the airbase was not robust and its perimeter wall was poorly guarded and the base did not have a road around it for patrolling, the parliamentary standing committee for home ministry said.The report of the committee was tabled in parliament on Tuesday.The committee, which visited the Indian Air Force base, questioned how terrorists from Pakistan managed to reach the airbase."The committee is unable to understand how despite a terror alert (having been) sounded well in advance, the terrorists managed to breach the high-security airbase and subsequently attack it," the panel said.It asked the government to pay attention to effectively sealing the border (with Pakistan) through increased patrolling as well as fencing and floodlighting etc.Seven Indian security personnel were killed in the January 2 attack at the IAF base by terrorists who had crossed over from Pakistan.