PNB scam: Passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi suspended by MEA

The external affairs ministry on Friday suspended with immediate effect the passports of diamantaire Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi.The ministry gave them one week to respond why their passports should not be revoked.The ministry said in a statement, "If they fail to respond within the stipulated time it will be assumed that they have no response to offer and the MEA will go ahead with the revocation,"Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation have been conducting regular searches and raids at their premises and at locations linked to them and have so far seized a property worth Rs 5,100 crore.Nirav Modi and Mehul ChoksyAnnouncing the suspension, the MEA statement said,"On the advice of the Enforcement Directorate, the passport issuing authority in the MEA has today suspended the validity of passports of Nirav Deepak Modi and Mehul Chinubhai Choksi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks u/s 10(A) of the Passports Act 1967."Under Section 10 (3) (c) of the Passports Act 1967, they have been asked to respond within one week why their passports should not be impounded or revoked.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED on Thursday moved separate applications to the external affairs ministry seeking the revocation Nirav Modi's passport as well as that of his maternal uncle and his business partner Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali jewellery chain.(with input from agencies)