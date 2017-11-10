Passengers left stranded in Jaipur as pilot refused to fly plane saying his duty was over

a AllianceSome of the passengers were taken to Delhi by road while others were provided hotel accommodation and the rest were sent in another flight on Thursday morning.“The pilot’s duty-time got over and therefore, he could not take the flight,” said J S Balhara, director, Sanganer airport, Jaipur. He said the pilot cannot exceed duty hours for safety reasons as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms.“The pilot and crew of a flight coming from Delhi was scheduled to take the flight (9I-644) from Jaipur to Delhi last night. But, the flight from Delhi was delayed and landed at Jaipur at 1.30 am,” a staff at the Air India station office said. The pilot refused to fly due to duty limitations prescribed by the DGCA, he said.