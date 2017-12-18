Gujarat Election Results: Parrikar congratulates Rupani for winning assembly seat

Rupani, of the BJP, retained the Rajkot West seat by defeating his nearest rival Indranil Rajyaguru of the Congress by a margin of 54,300 votes.
Congratulations to CM @vijayrupanibjp for an impressive victory in Rajkot West.
— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) December 18, 2017
Parrikar took to Twitter to congratulate Rupani soon after the counting trends showed the BJP is heading towards retaining power in the state.
"Congratulations to CM @vijayrupanibjp for an impressive victory in Rajkot West," said Parrikar.
First Published: 18 Dec 2017 02:51 PM