Gujarat Election Results: Parrikar congratulates Rupani for winning assembly seat



Congratulations to CM @vijayrupanibjp for an impressive victory in Rajkot West.

— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) December 18, 2017

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday congratulated his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani for winning his assembly seat.Rupani, of the BJP, retained the Rajkot West seat by defeating his nearest rival Indranil Rajyaguru of the Congress by a margin of 54,300 votes.Parrikar took to Twitter to congratulate Rupani soon after the counting trends showed the BJP is heading towards retaining power in the state."Congratulations to CM @vijayrupanibjp for an impressive victory in Rajkot West," said Parrikar.