 Paresh Raval deletes ‘chaiwala-barwala’ tweet, apologies for hurting sentiments
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Paresh Raval deletes ‘chaiwala-barwala’ tweet, apologies for hurting sentiments

Paresh Raval deletes ‘chaiwala-barwala’ tweet, apologies for hurting sentiments

He had tweeted "Our Chai-Wala is any day better than your Bar-Wala!"

By: || Updated: 22 Nov 2017 06:00 PM
Paresh Raval deletes ‘chaiwala-barwala’ tweet, apologies for hurting sentiments

Image Grab- Twitter @SirPareshRawal

New Delhi: Actor and BJP MLA Paresh Raval on Tuesday tweeted at the Congress over the "chai-wala" jibe aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This move backfired as he had to later apologise for the tweet.

The MP from Ahmedabad East had tweeted –

Image Grab- Twitter @SirPareshRawal Image Grab- Twitter @SirPareshRawal

This tweet was in response to a meme posted on the official Twitter handle of the Indian Youth Congress online magazine 'Yuva Desh'.

Later, on Wednesday, Rawal deleted the tweet and admitted the tweet was in "bad taste".


On Wednesday Randeep Singh Surjewala, member of Indian National Congress party had asked for an apology from Modi over the tweet.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Alphons refutes allegations of flight delay because of him

trending now

MOVIES
Padmavati Row: Actor Ranveer Singh stands by 'Padmavati' and ...
Auto
TVS Akula 310 To Launch On December 6th
INDIA
CBI registers case against impersonating PMO official