Paresh Raval deletes ‘chaiwala-barwala’ tweet, apologies for hurting sentiments







Deleted the tweet as it’s in bad taste n I apologise for hurting feelings .

— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 21, 2017







क्या अब ईस घटियापन व गंदगी पर उतर आएँ हैं गुजरात के भाजपा सांसद? क्या यही हैं महिला सम्मान की भाजपाई परिभाषा?

माफ़ी माँगें मोदीजी और कार्यवाही करें।

क्या भक्त चैनल साहस दिखाएँगे? pic.twitter.com/GB0l3sTxRb



— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 22, 2017

Actor and BJP MLA Paresh Raval on Tuesday tweeted at the Congress over the "chai-wala" jibe aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This move backfired as he had to later apologise for the tweet.The MP from Ahmedabad East had tweeted –Image Grab- Twitter @SirPareshRawalThis tweet was in response to a meme posted on the official Twitter handle of the Indian Youth Congress online magazine 'Yuva Desh'.Later, on Wednesday, Rawal deleted the tweet and admitted the tweet was in "bad taste".On Wednesday Randeep Singh Surjewala, member of Indian National Congress party had asked for an apology from Modi over the tweet.