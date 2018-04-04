Parashurama, washerman, cattle herder, school boy: Here's why this MP is taking new-new avatars



TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as a cattle herder to protest over demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh, other TDP MPs also staged protest in Parliament premises. Sivaprasad had also dressed up as a women & a school boy among others #Delhi pic.twitter.com/4WtewVdCx9

— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018



TDP MPs protest in Parliament premises, demanding special status for #AndhraPradesh. MP Naramalli Sivaprasad joined the protest dressed as a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan volunteer, carrying a wiper. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Z41VPjKl8G

— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad is dressing himself in new-new getups to protest over demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh.On Wednesday, he dressed up as a washerman.On Monday, Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as 'Parashurama' (avatar of Lord Vishnu).Image: ANISivaprasad had earlier dressed up as a women and a school boy.Other TDP MPs also have been staging protest in Parliament premises.It may be recalled that last month, demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, its CM N Chandrababu Naidu said that they "are going on constructive agitation""We are going on constructive agitation. From today until 6th April, everybody in the state should wear black badge, work one extra hour and show their protest," CM said, reported news agency ANI."BJP, YSRCP & Jana Sena Party did not attend yesterday's all-party meeting, exposing their true colors," he added.Chandrababu Naidu in State Assembly had said that "I'm asking for the justice to the state.""Our aim is to bring Andhra Pradesh among top three states in India by 2022 & make it the topmost Indian state by 2029. Andhra Pradesh is the only state that set a corporation for skill development, after the Govt of India," Chandrababu Naidu had said."You're giving industrial incentives to states with special status and you are not giving it to Andhra Pradesh. Why? It is our right. You are not letting discussion in the parliament. Why? Why we are being denied our rights?" CM had added."I'm asking for the justice to the state. We are asking special status for certain period only for the development of the state. Please give this opportunity to the state until it becomes equal with the other southern states," he had said, reported news agency.It may be recalled that after being denied special status demand, Chandrababu Naidu withdrew from NDA. He is also planning to "no confidence motion" against Narendra Modi government in the Parliament.