 Papon leaves show: Singer decides 'to step down as judge' after his video appears kissing minor contestant
Meanwhile, the apex body for child rights is probing whether &TV, which telecasts a reality show, was at fault for not reporting an incident of alleged sexual assault against singer Papon, reported PTI.

By: || Updated: 24 Feb 2018 05:08 PM
Papon Angaraag (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Singer Papon has announced on Saturday that he is leaving the &TV show after video of him kissing a minor girl shocked the singing fraternity.

Papon, announced on Twitter that he "decided to step down as judge."






A Supreme Court lawyer has complained to the National Commission for Protection of Child Right (NCPCR) alleging "sexual assault" after the singer uploaded a video on his Facebook page where he is seen kissing a minor contestant of the show called Voice of India Kids 2018, reported news agency.

"We have taken cognisance of the matter and are probing the incident. A notice each has been issued to the channel and the accused," NCPCR Chairperson Stuti Kacker told PTI.

NCPCR  has sought an action taken report from Mumbai Police.

