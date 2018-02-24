Papon leaves show: Singer decides 'to step down as judge' after his video appears kissing minor contestant





Singer Papon has announced on Saturday that he is leaving the &TV show after video of him kissing a minor girl shocked the singing fraternity.Papon, announced on Twitter that he "decided to step down as judge."Meanwhile, the apex body for child rights is probing whether &TV, which telecasts a reality show, was at fault for not reporting an incident of alleged sexual assault against singer Papon, reported PTI.A Supreme Court lawyer has complained to the National Commission for Protection of Child Right (NCPCR) alleging "sexual assault" after the singer uploaded a video on his Facebook page where he is seen kissing a minor contestant of the show called Voice of India Kids 2018, reported news agency."We have taken cognisance of the matter and are probing the incident. A notice each has been issued to the channel and the accused," NCPCR Chairperson Stuti Kacker told PTI.NCPCR has sought an action taken report from Mumbai Police.