CBSE paper leak: Students stage protest; high security outside Javadekar residence

Though the examination body is yet to announce fresh dates of re-examination, but massive protests could be seen by students outside the Kushak Road residence of Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.
The security agencies also fastened the security arrangements outside Javadekar’s house.
Not just in national capital, several protests were also seen by students in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Punajab’s Ludhiana over the re-examination.
Students along with Congress activists also protested outside the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) headquarters.
Some of the protesters tried climbing over the police barricades outside the office in Preet Vihar but were rebuffed.
The affected students and their parents say the leakage of Maths and Economics question papers for Class 10 and 12 respectively has hit them badly. Many who had been looking forward to holidays would now have to cancel their plans until the tests are held again.
