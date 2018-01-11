Panchkula Violence LATEST UPDATES: Honeypreet reaches court; hearing to begin shortly



Honeypreet Insan reaches court for the hearing



The August 25, 2017 violence in Panchkula, which left several dead after Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction by special CBI court, left several question marks.The police formed a charge sheet against 15 people, of which Honeypreet was a prime suspect. The charge-sheet also had 66 evidences which are likely to make a statement against the prime accused.Some of the other names which are included in police’s chargesheet include –Aditya Insaan, Pawan Insaan, Surendra Dheeman, Dilwan Insaan, Daan Singh, Chamkaur Singh and Govind Ram. Of these people, Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan are still absconding.In its 1200 page long charge-sheet, the cops have accused Honeypreet under section 120 (criminal conspiracy), Section 121(sedition) and Section 121-A.As per the police, the duties for violence were disseminated during a secret meeting in Dera headquarter. As per the charge-sheet, Honeypreet led this meeting.Though the verdict against Ram Rahim was supposed to be announced on August 25, a crowd was gathered in Panchkula and neighbouring areas starting August 20.