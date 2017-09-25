 Panchkula teenager commits suicide, 'Blue Whale' suspected
Panchkula DCP said that the boy's parents found some notes and diagrams in his diary, raising suspicion that he could have taken the extreme step as part of the notorious "Blue Whale Challenge" game

By: || Updated: 25 Sep 2017 05:13 PM
Image: ANI/Representational

Chandigarh: A 17-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home in Panchkula town, adjoining Chandigarh, on Monday, police said.

The suicide is suspected to be linked to the notorious "Blue Whale Challenge" game.
The body of the boy, a student of Class 10 in a private school in Chandigarh, was found hanging at his home in Panchkula.

Panchkula DCP Manbir Singh said the boy's parents said they found some notes and diagrams in his diary, raising suspicion that he could have taken the extreme step as part of the game's challenge.

He said the case was being investigated.

"Blue Whale", which has claimed several lives across the world, gives tasks to the people playing the game. One such task is jumping from a building or committing suicide.

