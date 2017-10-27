PAN-India​ ​Entrepreneurship​ ​Awareness​ ​Drive​ ​2017 in Kharagpur

Through events like the Global​ ​Entrepreneurship​ ​Summit​ ​(GES)​, Empresario​ and the Entrepreneurship​ ​Awareness​ ​Drive​ ​(EAD)​, which cover thousands of startup enthusiastic students and foster the spirit of Entrepreneurship among them.This year the 9​th edition​ ​of​ ​Entrepreneurship​ ​Awareness​ ​Drive,​ ​in​ ​association​ ​with​ ​Ambuja Neotia​ ​is being conducted in 22 cities across the country. The grand attraction of the whole drive, EAD Kharagpur, ended on a successful note on 15th October in Kalidas Auditorium of the IIT Kharagpur campus. The magnificent event saw a participation of over 400 enthusiastic students.​ The esteemed speakers comprised of some of the most established entrepreneurs in the Industry. Mr. Sadashiv Nayak(CEO, BigBazaar), Mr. Rajeev Chopra(Ex-MD, Philips India), Mr. Deepit Purkayastha(Co-founder, Inshorts) & Mr. Jeyendran Venugopal(CTO, Myntra) are some of the big names who spoke at the event.Mr. Sadashiv Nayak focused on the Retail Space & how companies are actually taking steps in order to manipulate the mindset of the consumers, while Mr. Deepit Purkayastha shared some insights about the working of a grooming startup. Mr. Rajeev Chopra throwed some light on his own life journey from being the Global Head of Philips to being a Start-up founder. Overall, it was an inspiring & informative session for all the students who were present in the event.Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive, conducted by the E-Cell, IIT Kharagpur, comes every year to reinstate the spirit of Entrepreneurship among the college students of India. Starting from 10 cities​ ​and 15,000​ ​students​ it has grown exponentially to 23​ ​cities​ and over 30,000​ ​students​ ​in its 8th​ ​edition​ ​held​ ​in​ ​2016​.