PAN-India​ ​Entrepreneurship​ ​Awareness​ ​Drive​ ​2017 in Kharagpur

Through events like the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), Empresario and the Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD), which cover thousands of startup enthusiastic students and foster the spirit of Entrepreneurship among them.
This year the 9th edition of Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive, in association with Ambuja Neotia is being conducted in 22 cities across the country. The grand attraction of the whole drive, EAD Kharagpur, ended on a successful note on 15th October in Kalidas Auditorium of the IIT Kharagpur campus. The magnificent event saw a participation of over 400 enthusiastic students. The esteemed speakers comprised of some of the most established entrepreneurs in the Industry. Mr. Sadashiv Nayak(CEO, BigBazaar), Mr. Rajeev Chopra(Ex-MD, Philips India), Mr. Deepit Purkayastha(Co-founder, Inshorts) & Mr. Jeyendran Venugopal(CTO, Myntra) are some of the big names who spoke at the event.
Mr. Sadashiv Nayak focused on the Retail Space & how companies are actually taking steps in order to manipulate the mindset of the consumers, while Mr. Deepit Purkayastha shared some insights about the working of a grooming startup. Mr. Rajeev Chopra throwed some light on his own life journey from being the Global Head of Philips to being a Start-up founder. Overall, it was an inspiring & informative session for all the students who were present in the event.
Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive, conducted by the E-Cell, IIT Kharagpur, comes every year to reinstate the spirit of Entrepreneurship among the college students of India. Starting from 10 cities and 15,000 students it has grown exponentially to 23 cities and over 30,000 students in its 8th edition held in 2016.
First Published: 27 Oct 2017 04:29 PM