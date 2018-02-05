Pakoda Politics: Samajwadi party organizes 'pakoda' protest in Rampur

The incident happened in Rampur where SP leader Azam Khan was also present.
Samajwadi Party stage 'pakoda' protest in Rampur; SP leader Azam Khan also present pic.twitter.com/oqkCXIihzm
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2018
Previously, PM Modi in a television interview last week claimed that people earning Rs 200 a day selling pakodas can be considered unemployed.
In Bengaluru, hours before the PM's rally, a group of college students were seen selling 'pakodas' to passers-by in their robs. This was also a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks over job.
First Published: 05 Feb 2018 05:08 PM