 Pakoda Politics: Samajwadi party organizes 'pakoda' protest in Rampur
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Pakoda Politics: Samajwadi party organizes 'pakoda' protest in Rampur

Pakoda Politics: Samajwadi party organizes 'pakoda' protest in Rampur

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was also present at the protest

By: || Updated: 05 Feb 2018 05:08 PM
Pakoda Politics: Samajwadi party organizes 'pakoda' protest in Rampur

Image: ANI/ Twitter

NEW DELHI: After PM Modi made a statement on selling pakodas on the issue of employment, on Monday the Samajwadi Party was seen staging a 'pakoda' protest.

The incident happened in Rampur where SP leader Azam Khan was also present.



ALSO READ: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: 'Selling pakodas better than being unemployed'

Previously, PM Modi in a television interview last week claimed that people earning Rs 200 a day selling pakodas can be considered unemployed.

In Bengaluru, hours before the PM's rally, a group of college students were seen selling 'pakodas' to passers-by in their robs. This was also a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks over job.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 1984 riots: Akali Dal claims of having evidence against Tytler

trending now

VIDEO
Three soldiers lost their lives in ceasefire violation by ...
INDIA
Cong goes 'over the TOP', sends Internet into frenzy
VIDEO
Chhattisgarh: Former CM Ajit Jogi to contest against Raman ...