Pakistan's shamefulness EXPOSED! Confiscate Jadhav's wife's shoes against false claims

New Delhi: Pakistan’s shamefulness and pettiness has been exposed yet again, akin to its treatment towards Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family during their visit to Islamabad to meet Jadhav who is in Pakistan’s custody.As per sources, Pakistan made Jadhav’s wife and mother remove all their ornaments, and even their bindis before they went to meet him. Also, they made his wife remove her shoes, on accusation that “she has hidden some suspicious metallic device in it and that they would have to send it for investigation”.Also, they were made to change all their clothes which they came wearing ahead of their meeting with Jadhav.The entire mistreatment by Pakistan was narrated to External Affiars Minister Sushma Swaraj by Jadhav’s mother and wife.It just didn’t stop there, even Pakistan media aired false stories to malign India’s image internationally.As per a statement issued by Indian Externational Affiars Ministry, “the entire atmosphere of the meeting was scary for the family”.The meeting which was organized by Pakistan government left Jadhav’s family ina shocked state.