Pakistan used Jadhav-family meet as propaganda: EAM Sushma Swaraj in RS



“Sad that Pakistan used Jadhav-family meet as a propaganda”



“The meeting which was supposed to bring the two nations together has sadly done the opposite”



"Pakistan media tortured Jadhav's mother, wife by asking them harsh questions and calling her son and husband as guilty”



“Chudis, bindis and Mangalsutra which is a symbol of a marriage of Jadhav's mother, wife were made to remove by Pakistan"



"Jadhav's mother wasn't permitted to speak in Marathi to Jadhav, their conversation was interrupted by disconnecting the operator"



“Jadhav’s mother was emotional about removing her mangalsutra and Jadhav was worried about his father’s health after seeing his mother’s empty neck”



"Jadhav's mother, wife were deliberately made to stay for longer to get harassed by media"



"Jadhav's wife wore same shoes in Emirates and Air India flight which Pakistan alleges had a chip, this is absurdity beyond measure"



"Jadhav's conversations and tone could tell that he was pressurized by Pak officials and also that his health wasn't fine"



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday made a statement in the upper house of parliament and lashed out at Pakistan for its shameful treatment on Jadhav’s wife and mother on their visit to Islamabad.After Swaraj’s statement even Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu made a statement in the end saying, “We stand firm with the Gvenrment for the safety and security of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The entire house stands with the government. The Government should convey the same to International Community”.