 Pakistan targets Indian positions on LoC
Search

Pakistan targets Indian positions on LoC

Using small arms, automatics and mortars, they targeted military and civilian facilities in nearly a dozen areas of the Balakote sector late on Tuesday, Defence Ministry sources said.

By: || Updated: 31 Jan 2018 09:24 AM
Pakistan targets Indian positions on LoC

Image only for representational purpose/ PTI

Jammu: The Pakistan Army resorted to overnight heavy shelling and firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

Using small arms, automatics and mortars, they targeted military and civilian facilities in nearly a dozen areas of the Balakote sector late on Tuesday, Defence Ministry sources said.

"The Indian positions retaliated effectively. Firing exchanges continued for nearly two hours," the sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistan Army had resorted to ceasefire violations on the LoC in Rajouri district.

However, except for damages to some civilian houses, no casualty had occurred on the Indian side, the sources added.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story OPINION: Is Rahul Gandhi evolving as a people's leader?

trending now

INDIA
Kasganj violence: Those spreading anarchy will not be spared, ...
TV
Roadies fame Raghu Ram and wife Sugandha are now ...
TV
KHATRON KE KHILADI 9: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary to ...