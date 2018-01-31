Pakistan targets Indian positions on LoC

The Pakistan Army resorted to overnight heavy shelling and firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.Using small arms, automatics and mortars, they targeted military and civilian facilities in nearly a dozen areas of the Balakote sector late on Tuesday, Defence Ministry sources said."The Indian positions retaliated effectively. Firing exchanges continued for nearly two hours," the sources said.Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistan Army had resorted to ceasefire violations on the LoC in Rajouri district.However, except for damages to some civilian houses, no casualty had occurred on the Indian side, the sources added.