Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gives clean-chit to Hafiz Saeed, says 'no case against him'

(Pakistan mein koi case Hafiz Saeed sahab ke khilaaf nahi hai: Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi)

Giving almost a clean-chit to terrorist Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there was no case against him in the country."There isn't any case against Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan," said PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an interview to a Pak TV channel, reported ANI.The Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed is roaming free in Pakistan, a country which sponsors terrorism in India since ages.Just four days before the anniversary of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Saeed was set free by Pakistan in 2017.In 2017, co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD), Hafiz Saeed also found a new "fan" by the name of Pervez Musharraf, the former President of Pakistan.In 2017, via two interviews, Musharraf talked about Saeed.In the first interview, giving a shocking statement Musharraf said that he is "the biggest supporter of LeT" and likes Jama'at-ud-Da'wah chief Hafiz Saeed."I am the biggest supporter of LeT and I know they like me & JuD also likes me," Pervez Musharraf said to Pakistan's ARY News, reported news agency ANI.He also said 'yes' on being asked if he likes Hafiz Saeed, added "I have met him (Hafiz Saeed)".Then, after Saeed making an announcement, in 2017, that he will fight elections, Musharraf said that he would welcome an alliance with JuD chief.