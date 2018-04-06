Pakistan must keep out of India's affairs: Zafar Fareshwala, Salman's friend

Jodhpur: Several reactions poured in from all over the world after Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching case and sentenced him to 5 years in jail. One such reaction came from Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif.Reacting on Salman’s sentencing Asif said “Salman has been jailed for 5 years for being a Muslim”. This racial comment has attracted a lot of criticism and angry reactions from all over the country since the remarks raised questions in Indian Judiciary.Reacting on the same, Zafar Fareshwala who is a close friend of Salman slammed Pakistan and suggested to “keep our out India’s personal affairs”.Speaking on the matter he further said that If Salman Khan has been severly punished for killing blackbucks in Rajasthan then people who kill humans in the name of cow protection should also be punished.“A blackbucks worth isn’t more than human life. Justice should be delivered in both cases”.He further asserted that he respects the court’s decision.