Pakistan is at again: Violates ceasefire in Poonch, one jawan injured



In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops fired on forward posts along the LoC in Khour belt of Akhnoor sector last night to Indian troops gave a befitting reply, the officer said. An Army jawan sustained minor injuries in the exchange of fire, he said.



On Wednesday, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector.



On November 2, a BSF jawan was killed when Pakistani Rangers attacked a patrol party along the International Border in Samba district.



A girl was injured when Pakistani troops opened fire from small arms along the LoC in Karmara belt of Poonch district on October 31.



On October 18, eight civilians, including a two-year-old child, were injured in heavy Pakistani shelling in the district.



Jammu: Pakistan Army once again violated the ceasefire by shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC) IN Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.The firing was followed by heavy retaliation from the Indian Army.The firing left one Indian jawan injured.This was the third consecutive day that Pakistani Army resorted to ceasefire violation.As per an Army soldier, "Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0745 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC)".Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is still on, he said.