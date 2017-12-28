Pakistan insults Jadhav's family: EAM Sushma Swaraj to make a statement today

New Delhi: The angst against Pakistan has escalated after its ill-treatment towards former Indian Army official Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is set to give a statement in the parliament on the same on Thursday.Pakistan gave a torturous experience to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s old mother and his wife on their visit to Islamabad, which was organized by Pakistan Government.Jadhav’s kin were made to remove all their ornaments, also remove their bindi and mangalsutra, which are usually worn by married women. Also, the Pakistani officials made them change the clothes they came in and provided them with another pair of clothes.It didn’t end here. Pakistani officials thereafter confiscated Jadhav’s wife’s shoes against the claims that they have some suspicious metallic device which needs to be probed. The officials refused to return the shoes even after being repetitively asked to.On the other hand, Pakistani media did the further damage to the emotionally damaged family by asking insensitive questions and thereafter portraying the matter in a completely different manner.Lashing out at Pakistan, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, “The way Pakistan treated Jadhav's family and forced his wife to remove her mangalsuta is akin to Draupadi's vastraharan that resulted in Mahabharat. For this, India must start preparing for a war against Pakistan"."Now the time has come and we should not stop until we tear Pakistan apart into four pieces” he added.